$ 79.58 Billion growth in Global Gambling Market 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and MGM Resorts International are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing betting on e-sports, high penetration of smartphones and the liberalization of the regulatory framework will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Gambling Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gambling Market is segmented as below:

Type

Lottery



Betting



Casino

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Gambling Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the gambling market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 888 Holdings Plc, Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Corp., Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd., Flutter Entertainment Plc, Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., International Game Technology Plc, INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., and MGM Resorts International.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gambling Market size

Gambling Market trends

Gambling Market industry analysis

The use of bitcoins in gambling is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, security and credibility issues associated with online gambling may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gambling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Gambling Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gambling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Impact of COVID-19 on the gambling industry

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Lottery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Betting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Casino - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

Market segments

Comparison by Platform

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.

Flutter Entertainment Plc

Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.

International Game Technology Plc

INTRALOT SA

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

