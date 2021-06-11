$ 8.30 Bn growth in Global Forensic Technologies Market 2021-2025 | AB SCIEX LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Cytiva emerge as major players | Technavio

This forensic technologies market report encapsulates not only the healthcare industry value chain analysis but also features overall validation techniques employed for deriving the most accurate data insights.

The forensic technologies market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Forensic Technologies Market Participants:

AB SCIEX LLC: The company offers forensic technology products such as X500R QTOF System, GO BEYOND - SCIEX Triple Quad 7500 LC-MS/MS System - QTRAP Ready, and others.

Agilent Technologies Inc.: The company offers Clandestine Labs & Border Security, Controlled Substances/Seized Drugs, Doping Control, Forensic Toxicology, Workplace Drug Testing, and other solutions.

Cytiva: The company offers a wide range of electrophoresis and blotting applications. EPS 301 Power Supply is one of the key offerings of the company. It is designed for performance and can be relied on for security and reproducibility.

Forensic Technologies Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Forensic technologies market is segmented as below:

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Technique

Capillary Electrophoresis



PCR



Others

The forensic technologies market is driven by the increasing crime rate demanding better investigation methods. In addition, continuous R&D in forensic science is expected to trigger the forensic technologies market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

