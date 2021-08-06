$ 8.31 Bn growth in Global Watch Market 2021-2025 | Growing Number of Fashion Conscious Consumers to Boost Growth | Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 13:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the watch market and it is poised to grow by USD 8.31 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario and information of several leading watch manufacturers including Casio Computer Co. Ltd. (Japan), Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd. (Japan), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Switzerland), Fossil Group Inc. (US), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (France), Movado Group Inc. (US), Ralph Lauren Corp. (US), Rolex SA (Switzerland), Seiko Holdings Corp. (Japan), and The Swatch Group Ltd. (Switzerland).
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Although the growing number of fashion-conscious consumers and celebrity endorsements will offer immense growth opportunities, the presence of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Watch Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Watch Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Quartz
- Mechanical
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" at only USD 3,000 a year to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Luxury Watch Market - Global luxury watch market is segmented by end-user (men and women), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Eyewear Market - Global eyewear market is segmented by product (eyeglass, sunglass, and contact lenses) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Watch Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our watch market report covers the following areas:
- Watch Market size
- Watch Market trends
- Watch Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising demand for premium watches as one of the prime reasons driving the watch market growth during the next few years.
Watch Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Watch Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Watch Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Watch Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist watch market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the watch market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the watch market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of watch market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Quartz - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Casio Computer Co. Ltd.
- Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd.
- Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA
- Fossil Group Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Movado Group Inc.
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Rolex SA
- Seiko Holdings Corp.
- The Swatch Group Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/watch-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/watch-market
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article