$ 824.50 Mn growth expected in Heat Transfer Fluid Market between 2021-2025 | Analysing growth in Specialty Chemicals Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the developing chemical industry in China and India and speedy industrialization in BRICS will drive the growth of the Heat Transfer Fluid Market during 2021-2025. However, fluctuating crude oil prices might hamper the market growth.

The significant growth in oil and gas manufacturing industries is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the competition from substitute products might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASF SE, BP Plc, Chevron Corp., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., Dynalene Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., LANXESS AG, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the heat transfer fluid market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the heat transfer fluid market is classified into oil and gas, chemicals, CSP, food and beverage, and others. The market demand from the oil and gas segment will be significant during the forecast period

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Heat Transfer Fluid Market Report Coverage:

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 3.65% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at 6.11% Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 121 Incremental growth $ 824.50 Million Segments covered End-user; Type; Geography By End-user



Oil and gas

Chemicals

CSP

Food and Beverage

Others



By Type



Silicones

Aromatics

Mineral oils

Glycol-based fluids

Others



By Region





APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



