$ 86.39 Mn Growth in First Aid Kit Market during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Opportunities in Health Care Equipment Industry | Technavio
Sep 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first aid kit market is set to grow by USD 86.39 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG are some of the major market participants. Although the demand from the sports industry and stringent safety regulations will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
First Aid Kit Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
First Aid Kit Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Individual
- Geography
- Asia
- North America
- Europe
- ROW
First Aid Kit Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the first aid kit market in the health care equipment industry include 3M Co., Acme United Corp., Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc., Cintas Corp., Cramer Products Inc., DC Safety, Fieldtex Products Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., and Paul Hartmann AG. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- First Aid Kit Market size
- First Aid Kit Market trends
- First Aid Kit Market industry analysis
Market trends such as evolving product formats are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, limitations of size and weight of first aid kits may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the first aid kit market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
First Aid Kit Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist first aid kit market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the first aid kit market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the first aid kit market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of first aid kit market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Individual - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Acme United Corp.
- Certified Safety Manufacturing Inc.
- Cintas Corp.
- Cramer Products Inc.
- DC Safety
- Fieldtex Products Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson and Johnson Inc.
- Paul Hartmann AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
