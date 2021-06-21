$ 87.59 Million growth expected in Electroporation Instruments Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The electroporation instruments market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

The electroporation instruments market is driven by the rising demand for monoclonal antibodies. In addition, the growing incidence and prevalence of cancer is expected to trigger the electroporation instruments market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Major Five Electroporation Instruments Market Participants:

BEX Co. Ltd.: The company offers electroporation instruments such as CUY21EDI.

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc: The company offers electroporation instruments such as Gene Pulser Xcell Electroporation Systems.

Celetrix LLC: The company offers electroporation instruments such as the Celestrix electroporation series.

Eppendorf AG: The company offers electroporation instruments such as Eporator.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.: The company offers electroporation instruments such as BTX Molecular Delivery Systems.

Electroporation Instruments Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Electroporation instruments market is segmented as below:

End-user

Pharma And Biotech Companies



Academic And Research Institutes



CROs

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Related Report on Healthcare Include:

Global Medical Devices Market - Global medical devices market report identifies the increasing prevalence of diseases as one of the major drivers. Know about other interesting factors and statistics related to the medical devices market.

