$ 9.33 Bn growth in Intelligent Vending Machine Market during 2020-2024 | Technavio
Aug 04, 2021, 21:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The intelligent vending machine market in the electronic equipment & instruments industry is poised to grow by USD 9.33 billion during 2020-2024. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the intelligent vending machine market will be progressing at a CAGR of almost 22%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The rising demand for cashless vending machines will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The intelligent vending machine market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Intelligent Vending Machine Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Beverage
- Food
- Tobacco
- Geographic
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the intelligent vending machine market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41183
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the intelligent vending machine market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Azkoyen SA, Compass Group USA Inc., Crane Co., FAS International Srl, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., GLORY Ltd., Ingenico Group SA, Intel Corp., Royal Vendors Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Intelligent Vending Machine Market size
- Intelligent Vending Machine Market trends
- Intelligent Vending Machine Market industry analysis
The ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines is likely to emerge as one of the primary trends in the market. However, the rise in theft and vandalism may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the intelligent vending machine market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Information Technology Include:
EMV PoS Terminal Market in the US - EMV PoS terminal market in the US is segmented by product (conventional EMV POS terminals and mobile card readers) and application (retail and hospitality).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Contactless PoS Terminals Market - Global contactless PoS terminals market is segmented by end-user (retail and hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist intelligent vending machine market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the intelligent vending machine market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the intelligent vending machine market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of intelligent vending machine market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Beverage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Tobacco - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Other
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other1 placement
- Retail sites - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Public transport hubs - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Offices - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AZKOYEN SA
- Canteen Vending Services
- Crane Co.
- FAS International Srl
- Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
- Glory Ltd.
- Ingenico Group SA
- Intel Corp.
- Royal Vendors Inc.
- Westomatic Vending Services Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/intelligent-vending-machine-market-industry-analysis
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article