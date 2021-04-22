$ 9.45 Billion Growth in Supply Chain Management Software Market | Featuring Blue Yonder Group Inc., BluJay Solutions Inc., and E2open LLC among others | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Supply Chain Management Software Market Participants:

Blue Yonder Group Inc.

The company offers supply chain management software solutions such as luminate planning, demand planning, inventory optimization, network design, sales and operation execution, sales and operation planning, modeling, and others.

BluJay Solutions Inc.

The company offers supply chain management software such as Frictionless supply chain that connects and collaborates with a broad network of supply chain partners, carriers, and customers.

E2open LLC

The company offers a new class of intelligent applications that connects demand to supply and planning to execution across the entire supply chain. Leaders can make the best business decisions every time using real-time information from within their operations and across the channel, supplier, and logistics partner ecosystems.

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Supply chain management software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-Premise



Cloud

Application

SCP



Procurement



WMS



TMS

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America



The supply chain management software market is driven by the emergence of supply chain visibility and event management. In addition, increasing investments in warehouses by e-commerce service providers are expected to trigger the supply chain management software market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

