$ 904.1 Mn Growth Opportunity in Fatty Amines Market 2021-2025 | Analysis of 25+ Companies | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Fatty amines Market Report: Major Facts

Released: Aug 2021

Forecast years: 2021-2025

No. of Exhibits: 109

Companies covered: 25+ companies including dominant players such as Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands), Albemarle Corp. (US), Arkema (France), BASF SE (Germany), ERCA Spa (Italy).

Coverage: Application segment and geographical landscape.

Segmentation by Application: Based on the application, the market is segmented by water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, asphalt additives, and others. The water treatment segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing use of fatty amines as chloramines in water treatment plants. Also, increasing alkalinity levels in water bodies will contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography: The fatty amines market size is analyzed across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC is currently the largest market for fatty amines and the region is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. The fatty amines market in APAC is mainly driven by the growth in end-user industries, such as water treatment, agrochemicals, oilfield chemicals, and asphalt additives. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for fatty amines in APAC.

Major Growth Driver:

The global fatty amines market is driven by the burgeoning demand for fatty amines in agrochemicals. The global demand for fertilizers is continuously increasing with the growing need for managing food security and improve crop yield. In addition, the rising plantation of glyphosate-resistant crops, such as soy, corn, canola, sugar beets, cotton, wheat, and alfalfa is increasing the use of fatty amines in agricultural chemicals. Fatty amines are also used in the manufacture of wettable powders and toxicant emulsions for pest control. Many such increasing applications of fatty amines in the agriculture industry are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Table of contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Water treatment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asphalt additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akzo Nobel NV

Albemarle Corp.

Arkema

BASF SE

ERCA Spa

Global Amines Co. Pte. Ltd.

Kao Corp.

RAG-Stiftung

Solvay SA

Volant-Chem Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

