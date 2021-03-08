$ 928.34 Million Growth in Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio
Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., and General Electric Co. will emerge as major remote patient monitoring market participants during 2020-2024
NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The remote patient monitoring market is expected to grow by USD 928.34 million during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the remote patient monitoring market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The remote patient monitoring market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Remote Patient Monitoring Market Participants:
Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company is specialized in offering remote cardiac monitoring solutions such as [email protected] Transmitter, Merlin.net Patient Care Network, and CardioMEMS HF System.
Boston Scientific Corp.
Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The company offers a wide range of remote patient monitoring products and solutions such as LATITUDE NXT Remote Patient Management System, HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic, and Optional Weight Scale and Blood Pressure Monitor.
General Electric Co.
General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers a comprehensive range of remote patient monitoring solutions that include Mural Virtual Care Solution based on Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform, Mobile Care Web Viewer, CARESCAPE ONE Monitor, and B105 and B125 Patient Monitors.
Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Remote patient monitoring market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Vital Signs
- Implantable
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Home Care
The remote patient monitoring market is driven by the cost benefits of remote patient monitoring. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0 are expected to trigger the remote patient monitoring market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.
