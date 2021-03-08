$ 928.34 Million Growth in Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2024 | Includes Insights on Key Products Offered by Major Vendors | Technavio

The remote patient monitoring market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Remote Patient Monitoring Market Participants:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company is specialized in offering remote cardiac monitoring solutions such as [email protected] Transmitter, Merlin.net Patient Care Network, and CardioMEMS HF System.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Boston Scientific Corp. operates its business through segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular, and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The company offers a wide range of remote patient monitoring products and solutions such as LATITUDE NXT Remote Patient Management System, HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic, and Optional Weight Scale and Blood Pressure Monitor.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates its business through segments such as Power, Renewable energy, Aviation, and Healthcare. The company offers a comprehensive range of remote patient monitoring solutions that include Mural Virtual Care Solution based on Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform, Mobile Care Web Viewer, CARESCAPE ONE Monitor, and B105 and B125 Patient Monitors.

Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Remote patient monitoring market is segmented as below:

Product

Vital Signs



Implantable

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

End-user

Hospitals



ASCs



Home Care

The remote patient monitoring market is driven by the cost benefits of remote patient monitoring. In addition, other factors such as the emergence of digital healthcare services and healthcare 4.0 are expected to trigger the remote patient monitoring market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period.

