$ 929.71 million growth in Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals | Technavio
Sep 15, 2021, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices in the technology hardware, storage & peripherals industry is poised to grow by USD 929.71 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices will progress at a CAGR of 25.51%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The surge in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors, increase in the use of 3D cameras, and growth of PUI technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of standardization in gestures and movements may threaten the growth of the market.
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Segmentation
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices is segmented as below:
- Technology
- 2D
- 3D
- Product
- Smartphones
- PCs
- Smart TVs
- Tablets
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. In addition, to help businesses improve their market position, the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- 2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cipia Vision Ltd.
- Crunchfish AB
- Elliptic Laboratories AS
- GestureTek
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Intel Corp.
- Motion Gestures
- PointGrab Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Sony Group Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
