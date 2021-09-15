$ 929.71 million growth in Gesture Recognition Market For Consumer Electronic Devices in Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals | Technavio

Download Free Sample Report

The surge in the number of patent-related activities among market vendors, increase in the use of 3D cameras, and growth of PUI technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as lack of standardization in gestures and movements may threaten the growth of the market.

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices is segmented as below:

Technology

2D



3D

Product

Smartphones



PCs



Smart TVs



Tablets

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, Download a FREE sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44537

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. In addition, to help businesses improve their market position, the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Cipia Vision Ltd., Crunchfish AB, Elliptic Laboratories AS, GestureTek, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Motion Gestures, PointGrab Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices size

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices trends

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices industry analysis

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Haptics Market by Application, Component, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Facial Recognition Market by Technology, End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gesture Recognition Solution Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Gesture Recognition Market for Consumer Electronic Devices 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices growth during the next five years

Estimation of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the gesture recognition market for consumer electronic devices vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smartphones - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

PCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Smart TVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Tablets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

2D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

3D - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cipia Vision Ltd.

Crunchfish AB

Elliptic Laboratories AS

GestureTek

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

Motion Gestures

PointGrab Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

