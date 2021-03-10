$ 94.7 Million Growth in Tennis Apparel Market in Americas During 2020-2024 | 71% Growth to Come from US | Technavio

Hectic work schedules coupled with rising stress levels are increasing the prevalence of various health issues among the urban population. This is encouraging people to involve in regular exercise activities to remain healthy and reduce the risk of developing any kind of chronic conditions such as obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and depression. Tennis is a high-intensity interval training workout that helps in improving metabolic function, lowering body fat, improving muscle flexibility, and increasing aerobic fitness. Such health benefits are increasing people's inclination toward the game, thereby driving the growth of the tennis apparel market in the Americas.

As per Technavio, the expansion of retail and online distribution landscape will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Tennis Apparel Market in Americas: Expansion of Retail and Online Distribution Landscape

Vendors operating in the market are adopting expansion strategies to cater to the growing demand and enhance their customer base across the Americas. For instance, in August 2019, PUMA SE opened its first North American flagship store in New York City. The store includes a customization studio, innovative sports engagement zones, and digitally connected offerings to provide a unique shopping experience for customers. Similarly, in February 2020, Nike partnered with Grupo Axo and SBF to expand its distributor business model in South America. Such expansion plans are expected to positively influence the growth of the tennis apparel market in Americas during the forecast period.

"Adoption of celebrity branding marketing strategy and the increasing number of covered tennis courts will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Tennis Apparel Market In Americas: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the tennis apparel market in Americas by End-user (Men, Women, and Children), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geographic (US, Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas).

The US region led the tennis apparel market in Americas in 2021, followed by Canada, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the US region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rise in the popularity of tennis and a continuous increase in the number of tennis players.

