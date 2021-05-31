$ 95.63 Mn growth expected in Banana Flour Market during 2021-2025 | Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Diana Food SAS, and International Agriculture Group emerge as major players | Technavio

The banana flour market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Banana Flour Market Participants:

Ceres Enterprises Ltd.

The company offers green banana flour. It is a great source of resistant starch, with almost 60 percent dietary fiber, and zero sugar.

Diana Food SAS

The company offers a wide range of banana ingredient formats such as powder, flakes, pieces (crunchies), and puree, that are widely used in bakery, sweet and beverage, and baby food applications.

International Agriculture Group

The company offers banana flour products such as NuBana N100 Green Banana Flour, NuBana N200 Green Banana Flour, and NuBana P500 Green Banana Flour.

The report offers information on key products offered by other major players in the market.

www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44028

Banana Flour Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Banana flour market is segmented as below:

Application

Food



Beverages



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The banana flour market is driven by an increase in the production of unripe bananas. In addition, the increasing adoption of banana flour in the baking industry is expected to trigger the banana flour market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The banana flour market is driven by an increase in the production of unripe bananas. In addition, the increasing adoption of banana flour in the baking industry is expected to trigger the banana flour market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

