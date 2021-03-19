$ 975 Million Growth in Global Treasury and Risk Management Software Market 2020-2024 | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | Techanvio

The report on the treasury and risk management software market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on reducing capital risk.

The treasury and risk management software market analysis includes the deployment and geography landscape. This study identifies the rising need for intelligent treasury management software as one of the prime reasons driving the treasury and risk management software market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The treasury and risk management software market covers the following areas:

Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market Sizing

Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market Forecast

Treasury snd Risk Management Software Market Analysis

Develop Smart Strategies for Your Business: Grab a Free Sample Report Now

Companies Mentioned

Calypso Technology Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finastra

ION Group

Kyriba Corp.

Murex SAS

SAP SE

TreasuryXpress Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market - Global governance risk and compliance platform market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market - Global anti-money laundering software market is segmented by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Intelligent treasury management software

Blockchain in treasury operations

Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Calypso Technology Inc.

EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Finastra

ION Group

Kyriba Corp.

Murex SAS

SAP SE

TreasuryXpress Inc.

Wolters Kluwer NV

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.



About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/treasury-and-risk-management-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio