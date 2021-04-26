$ 990 Million Growth Expected in Online Clothing Rental Market | COVID-19 Impact Analysis in Q1 2021 | APAC to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

The imposition of lockdowns and restrictions on social gatherings canceled or postponed many social events such as marriages. Also, the shutdown of international and domestic flights hampered the growth of the online clothing rental market in 2020. However, the market is expected to recover and register a stable growth with the increasing number of social and commercial events, growing economic stability among people, and increasing awareness about online rental of clothes.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the growing e-commerce fashion industry, the rising participation of people in social occasions, and the growth of the fast fashion industry.

Online Clothing Rental Market: Opportunities

Consumers who cannot afford the high cost, luxury designer clothing prefer renting. Also, many tourists visiting exotic places are opting to rent their clothing to ensure they travel light. In addition, the increasing penetration of smartphones and the availability of high-speed internet are expected to create significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period.

Online Clothing Rental Market: Segmentation by End-user

Based on the segmentation by end-user, the market generated maximum revenue in the women segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the growing demand for renting occasion wear by women. In addition, several vendors in the market are offering clothing items on rent for women belonging to all age groups. These factors will be crucial in driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Online Clothing Rental Market: Segmentation by Geography

APAC held the largest market share in 2020 and the market growth in the region. However, the growth momentum in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in North America. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing awareness of sustainability and improvement in laundry services. Also, the increasing demand for affordable fashion and a wide assortment of fashion goods is expected to foster the growth of the online clothing rental market in APAC during the forecast period.

Online Clothing Rental Market: Major Vendors

Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

The company offers online and offline clothing rental services, including one-time rental and subscription services to women.

La Reina Gown

The company offers online rent clothing such as hijabs and toppers. The company offers online rent clothing such as hijabs, dress, top, bottom for kids and women.

Mine for Nine LLC

The company offers rent and purchase clothing services for products such as dress, top, bottom, and others for Maternity women clothes.

Rent the Runway Inc.

The company offers clothing rental services with two membership plans namely RTR unlimited and RTR Update for women.

Lending Luxury

The company offers rent clothing such as dresses, shoes, bags, and accessories.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Women - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Men - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Impact of COVID-19 on end-user segments of market and recovery from pandemic

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Armoire Style Inc.

Glam Corner Pty Ltd.

Gwynnie Bee

La Reina Gown

Le Tote Inc.

Lending Luxury

Mine for Nine LLC

Rent the Runway Inc.

Rotaro

Style Lend Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

