'Satoshi Vision' Public Mining Pool Prepares for Launch

SVPool is almost ready for launch later this month as a brand new competitive, public BCH mining pool to represent miners following the original Satoshi Nakamoto vision via the Bitcoin SV implementation of the BCH protocol. SV Pool is a personal initiative of Dr. Craig S. Wright, one of the world's most prominent Bitcoin scientists and thought leaders. Currently, pre-registration for SVPool is available to all Bitcoin BCH miners large or small.

The full site and SVPool will be launched towards the end of September with an initial Pay-per-last-N-Shares (PPLNS) offering, with the Pay-per-share plus (PPS+) option being added in November. BCH is the only true Bitcoin that adheres to the original Satoshi White Paper, namely, a low transaction fee, electronic cash system.

SVPool is managed by CoinGeek Mining, and stands in solidarity with Coingeek in our steadfast belief that BCH is the only true Bitcoin that fulfills the Satoshi Vision. SVPool will help, and remunerate, miners of all sizes to ensure BCH remains a truly trustless and decentralized system, again, as the original White Paper demanded.

If that's your vision, then pre-register and let's make BCH realise its potential.

