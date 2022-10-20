1,000 Dreams Fund and HARMAN Partner for a 6th Year to Help Empower Women in Tech through New Face Of Tech Scholarship Program

Women Students Nationwide Pursuing Degrees in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Art, Engineering and Math) are Invited to Apply

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, women students pursuing careers in tech in the U.S. have a new opportunity to receive support that accelerates their growth in school and beyond. For a sixth year in a row, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit dedicated to fueling the dreams of talented young women in need, and HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., are teaming up to empower talented young women pursuing careers in the tech industry with a particular focus on reaching students pursuing degrees in S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Their New Face of Tech Scholarship Program (#NewFaceofTech) officially launches again today with the New Face of Tech Challenge , and interested students are encouraged to apply at this link: https://1000dreamsfund.org/newfaceoftech-2022challenge/ .

Twenty-five winners will receive a $1,500 microgrant towards their education, career coaching session with a HARMAN executive, and premium headphones from HARMAN'S JBL product line. The microgrants are intended to help fund the "extras" or outside-of-the-classroom opportunities like conferences and seminars or textbooks, tech devices and other educational expenses that often go unfunded by traditional scholarship programs.

1,000 Dreams Fund is a major partner of HARMAN's global cause movement, HARMAN Inspired, which is preparing the next generation of technology leaders through experiences in music, technology and community service. Through their partnership, over $150,000 in scholarship funding has been provided to young women pursuing degrees in fields such as software engineering, mathematics, product development, graphic design and more.

"For the past six years, we have been honored support 1,000 Dreams Fund through HARMAN Inspired, our global cause initiative which focuses on advancing the needs of marginalized communities to connect young people with opportunities that will help them develop the skills needed to pursue careers in STE(A)M fields," said Darrin Shewchuk, VP Public Affairs and Communications at HARMAN International. "Each year we are in awe of the talented young women who participate in the New Face of Tech Scholarship Program. We are eager to watch this next generation of technology leaders thrive as they continue their education and advance in the careers they pursue."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program was created by the two partners in 2017 to help women get the boost they need, while in school, to successfully graduate and advance in tech industries where they remain underrepresented. According to TrustRadius 2021 Women in Tech Report, 48% of women in STEM jobs report discrimination in the recruitment and hiring process while 66% of women report that there is no clear path forward for them in their career at their current companies.

"HARMAN has been an incredible partner because they understand the importance of investing in women, helping them access the resources they need while in school that enable career success upon graduation," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "We are providing critical funding, and the life-changing opportunity to be matched with a mentor at HARMAN and an invitation to apply to open positions with the company. This innovative prize offering has turned our scholarship program into a recruitment pipeline for our partner and the tech industry broadly."

The New Face of Tech Scholarship Program is accepting applications through December 1, 2022. Students with career aspirations in tech can enter by submitting a photo that demonstrates how they represent the New Face of Tech along with a description of their dream in tech and how they plan to use the grant funding to achieve their goals at this link .

Winners will be selected based on the quality of their submission, including a demonstrated commitment to pursuing a career in tech and clear vision for how winning the New Face Tech Challenge will help to further accelerate progress towards their dream.

ABOUT THE 1,000 DREAMS FUND

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national nonprofit that empowers the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other critical resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $750,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

ABOUT HARMAN INSPIRED

HARMAN Inspired (www.harman.com/inspired) is HARMAN's global cause movement created to prepare the next generation of technology leaders through unique, immersive and meaningful experiences in music, technology and community service. In collaboration with leading nonprofits around the globe, HARMAN Inspired connects young people to diverse opportunities that motivate them to learn and develop skills and interests in pursuit of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Technology (STEAM). HARMAN focuses its efforts in the 120 communities across 30 countries where our 30,000 employees live and work.

