1,000 Dreams Fund Announces Expansion of the 'Paliwal Club of 100' Scholarship Program for Women in S.T.E.A.M.

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Women's History Month, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is proud to announce today, in partnership with the Ila and Dinesh Paliwal Foundation, the expansion of the Paliwal Club of 100 Scholarship Program into the Paliwal Club of 100 STEAM Scholars Program with increased funding available.

The scholarship program, created to fund the dreams of 100 talented young women in college and graduate schools pursuing careers in S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics), will be awarding $150,000 in scholarship funding over the next 10 years.

Dinesh Paliwal is the retired Chairman and CEO, of HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and is a Board Member of Bristol Myers Squibb, Nestlé and Raytheon Technologies. ILA Paliwal is an award-winning global recording artist, song writer, composer and producer based in New York. The Paliwals are also providing one hour of mentorship to the winners as part of their prize.

In alignment with 1,000 Dreams Fund's founding mission, 10 winners will be selected each year to receive a $1,500 scholarships to put toward her future, covering expenses such as research-related costs, travel to conventions and/or educational conferences, graduate school exams or entry fees, and instructional programs related to creative, artistic, or scientific pursuits.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with ILA and Dinesh on the Paliwal Club of 100 STEAM Scholars Program to fuel the worthy aspirations of young women in S.T.E.A.M. here in the U.S.," says 1,000 Dreams Fund founder and CEO, Christie Garton. "We cannot have more committed partners to our mission of promoting the advancement of women in critical industries in which they are underrepresented or underserved. By funding such educational needs as research or conference travel, we are aiming to remove financial obstacles that may stand in the way of their inspiring dreams."

Applications are now being accepted for the 2021 Paliwal Club of 100 STEAM Scholars Program through October 15, 2021. Follow this link for more information and to apply.

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national scholarship fund for American girls in high school and college. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $300,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About the ILA and Dinesh Paliwal Foundation

The ILA and Dinesh Paliwal Foundation is dedicated to creating positive social and economic outcomes for worldwide communities and their future leaders. By providing both financial and advisory support to underrepresented populations in science, tech, engineering, arts and math, the foundation promotes innovation across the board.

