1,000 New Scholarships Available for Louisiana Children in Underserved Communities

NEW ORLEANS, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arete Scholars, a local 501(c)(3) organization, adds 1,000 new K-12 private school scholarships worth over $4.5 million for Louisiana children in underserved communities.

"Through the incredible support and generosity of people across Louisiana, Arete is elated to empower 1,000 new children with the keys to a life-changing education this coming school year," says Arthur Dupre', president of Arete Scholars. "There is no greater cause than investing in a child's life and igniting their dreams, futures, and the limitless potential within them." With the additional new scholarships, Arete Scholars will help over 1,400 students in Louisiana to attend the private K-12 private schools of their family's choice.

In the fall of 2013, Arete Scholars Louisiana launched to become the state's first K-12 scholarship granting organization serving economically disadvantaged children. The Arete model bridges schools and families to create a three-pronged investment in a child's education. First, with a scholarship from Arete Scholars. Next, private partner schools participate by providing additional tuition assistance. Finally, the family pays the remaining portion of tuition directly. Under this model, everyone has a vested interest in the child's success. With all parties invested in the child's success, students quickly flourish. Arete scholars have historically achieved higher test scores, demonstrated improved social and emotional learning, and graduated high school at rates far beyond their low-income peers.

Sadly, across Louisiana, many students do not have the same access to quality schools. Over one-quarter of economically disadvantaged public high school students do not graduate. U.S. News and World Report ranks Louisiana 46th in the nation for pre-K through 12 education. While efforts are underway to improve public education, today, thousands of students are falling through the cracks. "The Arete model provides solutions right now–immediately–for kids who have learning needs that are not being met," says Dupre'. "We provide education access that families might not otherwise have because of their zip code or financial situation."

Arete scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students must meet certain qualifications, including previously attending a public or charter school or attending Kindergarten for the first time. Families must be residents of Louisiana and have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty line. To apply for a scholarship or to support Arete Scholars in their mission to provide educational access, please visit www.aretescholars.org.

Arete Scholars helps underserved and marginalized children reach their highest potential through educational opportunity. Pronounced "ah-reh-tay," the word is an ancient Greek concept meaning excellence in action. Since its founding in 2010, Arete Scholars has granted nearly 15,000 K-12 scholarships worth nearly $75 million to children seeking a life devoted to excellence and virtue.

