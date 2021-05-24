$1.03 billion Growth Expected in Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market|Europe to Notice Maximum Growth|Technavio

Download FREE Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.

Passenger cars are the leading segment in the market.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. are the top players in the market.

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. are the top players in the market.

The market is driven by the rising need to reduce the damage of the braking system. However, the pressure to reduce cost for OEMs will impede the market growth.

The market is driven by the rising need to reduce the damage of the braking system. However, the pressure to reduce cost for OEMs will impede the market growth.

36% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo Spa, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., General Motors Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, and Standard Motor Products Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the factors such as the rising need to reduce the damage of the braking system, the increased end-user concern for vehicle security, and the increasing demand for automotive vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, the pressure to reduce cost for OEMs is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this automotive brake wear sensors market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Application

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The automotive brake wear sensors market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Size

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Trends

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing demand for automotive vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Brake Wear Sensors Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive brake wear sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive brake wear sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive brake wear sensors market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive brake wear sensors market vendors

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Automotive Air Brake System Market- The automotive air brake system market is segmented by application (trucks and buses) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global Automotive Brake Components Aftermarket- The automotive brake components aftermarket market is segmented by product (brake pads, brake shoes, brake calipers, brake rotors, brake drums, and brake hoses), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America), and vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles).

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Brembo Spa

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

General Motors Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc

Standard Motor Products Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

