$1.3 Billion Worldwide Computer Aided Dispatch Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Mar 22, 2021, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Aided Dispatch - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Computer Aided Dispatch estimated at US$ 1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.5% CAGR and reach US$ 1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $363.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR
The Computer Aided Dispatch market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 363.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 540.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.7% and 8.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):
- Avtec Inc.
- Caliber Public Safety
- Cody Systems
- Doublemap
- Fdm Software
- Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure
- Impact
- Nowforce
- Priority Dispatch Corp.
- Southern Software, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Computer Aided Dispatch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 34
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/48mtcc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article