$1.46 Bn Mobile Power Plant Market - Global Forecasts to 2024

Mobile Power Plant market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% to reach US$1.463 billion by 2024, from US$1.152 billion in 2018

Growing demand for electricity across the globe is the major driver of mobile power plant market. High investment in infrastructure development and rising rate of industrialization is boosting the need for fast electricity generation which is further contributing to the growing demand for mobile power plants. Rising short-term demand for air conditioning units is increasingly resulting in load peaks in urban areas which is also augmenting the demand for mobile power plants to meet additional capacity requirement.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are GE, APR Energy, Siemens AG, MYTILINEOS SA., PW Power Systems LLC, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Mobile Power Plant Market by Fuel Type

5.1. Natural Gas

5.2. Diesel

5.3. Others

6. Mobile Power Plant Market by Application

6.1. Emergency Power

6.2. Oil and Gas

6.3. Remote Area Electrification

6.4. Others

7. Mobile Power Plant Market by Power Rating

7.1. 1-10 Mw

7.2. 11-20 Mw

7.3. 21-50 Mw

8. Mobile Power Plant Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Others

9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Ge

10.2. Apr Energy

10.3. Siemens Ag

10.4. Mytilineos Sa.

10.5. Pw Power Systems Llc

10.6. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

10.7. Solar Turbines Incorporated

10.8. Mapna Group

10.9. Portableelectric

10.10. Doosan

