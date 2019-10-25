$1.5 Billion Guitar Hotel Expansion Opens At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Complementing the 450-foot high Guitar Hotel are a state-of-the-art Hard Rock Live performance venue for 7,000 persons, an expanded and updated casino with 195,000 square feet of gaming space, a 13.5-acre pool and lagoon experience with overwater cabanas, an ultra-luxury spa and fitness center that spans 42,000 square feet, the extensive DAER nightclub and dayclub complex, more than two dozen innovative dining, lounge and entertainment options, a collection of high-end retail stores and more than 150,000 square feet of meeting space.

Dozens of A-list celebrities crowded an elevated red carpet at the base of a massive video wall to kick off the grand opening celebration at the Oculus, a stunning design feature at the entrance from a new grand porte-cochere. The Oculus encompasses elements of lush greenery, light and water, choreographed to music.

The signature Hard Rock Guitar Smash signaled the official opening of the expansion including the world's first-ever Guitar Hotel. The Guitar Smash followed greetings of welcome from leaders of the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming, which own and operate Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.

"The Guitar Hotel will attract visitors from throughout the nation and around the globe," said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. "They will experience a world-class entertainment, gaming and dining destination."

The premiere of the Guitar Hotel's show-stopping light show extravaganza followed the Guitar Smash, with a series of orchestrated outdoor music and light shows that capitalize on LED lights built into every side of the Guitar Hotel. The lights are programmed to change color and intensity, with changes timed to music. Six fixed high-powered beams of light project at least 20,000 feet into the night sky. The six lights mimic guitar strings of an imaginary guitar neck.

To round out the weekend's festivities in true Hard Rock style, Maroon 5 will be the first to take the stage at the all-new Hard Rock Live on Friday, Oct. 25.

For more information on Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood or to book a stay, visit seminolehardrockhollywood.com or call 954.797.5888.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. It is a world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination that features a AAA Four Diamond-rated, 465 room luxury hotel; expansive gaming offerings including first-in-class slots, high-stakes table games and South Florida's premier poker room; spa and fitness center; award-winning dining and nightlife; and the popular Hard Rock Event Center which hosts celebrity performances, comedy acts and sporting events. A $1.5 billion expansion slated to open October 2019, will bring 638 new, luxury guestrooms to the first-ever, guitar-shaped Guitar Hotel and 168 upscale guest accommodations, including unique swim-up suites, in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Upon completion, the property will have a combined total of 1,271 rooms. The project will also unveil a lush, "Bora Bora" style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa®; a 13.5 acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor housing 3,100 slots, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The highly-anticipated Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions. The integrated resort is located on 87 acres of the Hollywood Seminole Reservation along State Road 7, (U.S. Highway 441), and is 10 minutes from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport and 30 minutes from downtown Miami and Miami International Airport. For more information, visit us online at www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 75 countries spanning 259 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

