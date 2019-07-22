$1.59 Billion GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market - Global Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GaN RF Semiconductor Devices Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GaN RF semiconductor devices market was valued at USD 460.93 million in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1597.36 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.20%, during the forecast period 2019-2024.

Owing to the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), the advent of 5G network and widespread applications across various industry verticals will offer immense growth opportunities to the RF GaN semiconductors market.

The successful implementation of IoT needs data transfer over a network without human-to-computer interaction. The increasing implementation of IoT will result in signal congestion and will demand the use of GaN technology that can amplify power, capacity, and the bandwidth required for communicating with all interconnected devices.

Development of MEMS technology are an integral part of IoT devices, and will also have a positive impact on the GaN RF semiconductor devices market.

Increasing demand for smartphones, gaming devices, laptops, and TVs is expected to drive the GaN semiconductor devices market in the consumer electronics sector.

Scope of the Report



Gallium nitride (GaN) is a material that can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components and light emitting diodes (LEDs). GaN has demonstrated the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, RF, and analog applications. GaN RF semiconductor devices can be used in various application depending upon the requirement.



Key Market Trends



Proliferation of Long Term Evolution Wireless Networks to Drive the Market Growth

Rise in Long Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks is one of the primary growth factors for the GaN RF semiconductor devices market. The constantly increasing data consumption has resulted in the growth of commercial networks and will induce network carriers to adopt next-generation LTE networks, such as 4G and 5G.

Due to its ability to provide higher frequency data bandwidth connections, GaN RF technology will soon be the ideal choice for network service providers. GaN RF devices help in ensuring that the device can generate maximum frequency at the necessary band, and also prevent any interference from other frequency bands.

The deployment of GaN RF power devices will allow LTE devices to offer speeds that allow consumers to upload and download content, such as music and photographs, and also play online games and watch online TV shows on maximum frequency bands, which will lead to a rise in their adoption.

North America to Hold the Largest Share

The growth in GaN semiconductors market in North America strongly correlates with the growth of end-user industries, such as telecom, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, others.

strongly correlates with the growth of end-user industries, such as telecom, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, others. Moreover, the presence of leading players in the industry also contributes to the share held by the region. The growth in North America is encouraged by propelling defense sector with wider utilization of GaN-based transistors, military radar and electronic warfare in military applications.

is encouraged by propelling defense sector with wider utilization of GaN-based transistors, military radar and electronic warfare in military applications. The US is the highest spender on the defense budget in the world and is expected to spend USD 640 billion in military and defense in 2018. With Canada expected to follow this trend and increase its defense expenditure, the demand for RF GaN semiconductor devices in defense is expected to drive the market in the region.

in military and defense in 2018. With expected to follow this trend and increase its defense expenditure, the demand for RF GaN semiconductor devices in defense is expected to drive the market in the region. Also, rising demand from consumer electronic products, such as televisions, laptops, gaming devices, personal computers, and tablet PCs has further fuelled the growth of this market in North America .

. Moreover, expertise in technology has resulted in the growth of convertible laptops, ultra HD or 4K Television sets, and other various wireless electronics, increasing the demand for RF GaN semiconductor in the consumer electronics market of the region.

Competitive Landscape



June 2019 - GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, will deliver presentations and display numerous innovative wireless power transfer solutions enabled by GaN at Wireless Power week taking place in London on June 17-21, 2019 . GaN power semiconductors are enabling a world without wires for consumer and business devices, spurring the next evolution of convenience, intelligence, and autonomy.

- GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, will deliver presentations and display numerous innovative wireless power transfer solutions enabled by GaN at Wireless Power week taking place in on . GaN power semiconductors are enabling a world without wires for consumer and business devices, spurring the next evolution of convenience, intelligence, and autonomy. June 2019 - Qorvo, a leading provider of innovative RF solutions that connect the world, launched two new gallium nitride (GaN) power amplifier (PA) families for domestic and international Ka-band satcom and X-band phased array radar applications. The solutions, which deliver best-in-class power, linearity and efficiency in a smaller footprint, enable higher system performance while reducing costs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of Long Term Evolution Wireless Networks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Competition from SiC

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Defense and Aerospace

5.1.2 Telecom

5.1.3 Consumer Electronics

5.1.4 Automotive

5.1.5 Industrial

5.1.6 Other Applications (Data Centers, Renewable Energy,etc.)

5.2 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GaN Systems

6.1.2 NXP Semiconductor

6.1.3 Qorvo Inc.

6.1.4 Wolfspeed Inc.(A CREE Company)

6.1.5 Broadcom Inc.

6.1.6 Efficient Power Conversion

6.1.7 Fujitsu Semiconductor

6.1.8 NTT Advanced Technology

6.1.9 Texas Instruments



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



