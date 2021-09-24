$1.6 Billion Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Global Market to 2028 - by Product and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (i-STAT, Accu-Chek Inform II, StatStrip, HemoCue, CareSens Expert Plus, BAROzen H Expert Plus), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global network point-of-care glucose testing market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing demand for safe and accurate remote patient monitoring options and the need for data-based treatment regimens are major factors driving the market. The integration of advanced technologies including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Infrared is expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.



Expanding patient base in Asia Pacific and the Middle East and the high demand for advanced diabetes management systems are creating significant growth opportunities in these regions. These regions also include some of the highly preferred destinations for medical tourism. Increasing demand for world-class healthcare services and rising adoption of advanced technology are some of the factors boosting the market growth in these regions.



Network point-of-care glucose meters were extensively used in COVID-19 care. This enabled doctors to remotely observe glucose levels with minimal risk of infection. In addition, a large amount of data is still being used to customize treatment plans for diabetic COVID-19 patients. Preference for telemedicine and trends of home healthcare settings for chronic patients are some of the factors expected to expand the applications of network-based point-of-care devices.



Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Report Highlights

Network point-of-care devices were in high demand during the first and second wave of COVID-19 owing to their advantage of remote patient monitoring

Based on product, the Accu-Chek Inform II segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to expand at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is predicted to maintain its lead over the forecast period owing to the factors such as the presence of major players and high adoption rate

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Dynamics

3.1.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.1.1.1 Introduction of CLIA waived tests

3.1.1.2 Untapped opportunities in the developing economies

3.1.1.3 Rising demand for short turnaround time glucose POC testing

3.1.1.4 Growing focus on diabetes care

3.1.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.1.2.1 Potential interference and calibration issues in glucose meters

3.1.2.2 Presence of ambiguous regulatory as well as reimbursement framework

3.2 Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market Analysis Tools

3.2.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.2.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.2.3 Reimbursement Scenario

3.2.4 Market Share Analysis, By Product, 2020 (%)

3.2.5 Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2020 (%)

3.2.6 Pricing Analysis

3.2.6.1 North America

3.2.6.2 Europe

3.2.6.3 Asia Pacific

3.2.6.4 Latin America

3.2.6.5 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 4 Network Point-of-Care Glucose Testing: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following

4.5 i-STAT

4.5.1 i-STAT Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028

4.6 Accu-Chek Inform II

4.6.1 Accu-Chek Inform II Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028

4.7 StatStrip

4.7.1 StatStrip Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028

4.8 HemoCue

4.8.1 HemoCue Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028

4.9 CareSens Expert Plus

4.9.1 CareSens Expert Plus Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028

4.10 BAROzen H Expert Plus

4.10.1 BAROzen H Expert Plus Market Estimates And Forecast, 2016 - 2028



Chapter 5 Network Point-of-care Glucose Testing Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2016 - 2028 (Value) (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company profiles

6.1.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

6.1.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.1.2 Financial performance

6.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking

6.1.2 Abbott

6.1.2.1 Company Overview

6.1.2.2 Financial performance

6.1.2.3 Product Benchmarking

6.1.2.4 Recent Developments

6.1.3 Nova Biomedical

6.1.3.1 Company Overview

6.1.3.2 Product Benchmarking

6.1.3.3 Recent Developments

6.1.4 Bayer AG/Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

6.1.4.1 Company Overview

6.1.4.2 Financial Performance

6.1.4.3 Product Benchmarking

6.1.5 Danaher

6.1.5.1 Company Overview

6.1.5.2 Financial performance

6.1.5.3 Product Benchmarking

6.1.5.4 Recent Developments

