$1.61 Bn Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025 | Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry to Drive Market|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Adient Plc, AUNDE Group SE, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., Franz Kiel GmbH, Freedman Seating Co., Lear Corp., Minda Industries Ltd., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., and Pinnacle Industries Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the high investments in bus transportation by governments, the increasing demand for transportation mediums and public transit systems with higher capacity, and the increasing demand for comfort and luxury seats will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Bus Seating Systems Market is segmented as below:

Type

Coach Buses



Transit Buses



School Buses



Transfer Buses

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the bus seating systems market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adient Plc, AUNDE Group SE, Commercial Vehicle Group Inc., Franz Kiel GmbH, Freedman Seating Co., Lear Corp., Minda Industries Ltd., Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., and Pinnacle Industries Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Bus Seating Systems Market size

Bus Seating Systems Market trends

Bus Seating Systems Market industry analysis

The high investments in bus transportation by governments will offer immense growth opportunities. However, reducing the weight of the seat while increasing the safety features will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the bus seating systems market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bus Seating Systems Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist bus seating systems market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bus seating systems market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bus seating systems market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bus seating systems market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Coach buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transit buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

School buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transfer buses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adient Plc

AUNDE Group SE

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc.

Franz Kiel GmbH

Freedman Seating Co.

Lear Corp.

Minda Industries Ltd.

Ningbo Jifeng Auto Parts Co. Ltd.

Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

Pinnacle Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

