$1.8 Billion Worldwide Foam Dressings Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Foam Dressings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $493 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$493 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$518.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

3M Company

Company Acelity

BSN medical GmbH

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Inc.

DeRoyal

Johnson & Johnson

Medline, Cardinal Health

Medtronic Plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Smith & Nephew plc

Winner Medical Group, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmlh0g



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

