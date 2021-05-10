$1.8 Billion Worldwide Paint Robots Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paint Robots - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Paint Robots estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $495.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Paint Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$495.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$522.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



