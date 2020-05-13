1-800-Flowers.com Launches 'Connection Communities'

"In a time when it's more important than ever to be connected with one another, we are pleased to introduce this valuable resource to help our customers express themselves, share with others and connect in new ways," said Chris McCann, Chief Executive Officer, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "Our 1-800-Flowers.com Connection Communities exemplifies the distinctive brand experiences we are creating to deepen our relationships with customers and further our vision to inspire more human expression, connection and celebration."

"We are thrilled to team up with 1-800-Flowers.com in our shared mission to help people express and connect. At Wisdo, we believe that support can extend even beyond our immediate relationships to the experience and wisdom of others around the world," said Boaz Gaon, co-founder and CEO, Wisdo. "Whether an individual is dealing with loneliness from COVID-19 or another issue altogether, people need practical advice and encouragement from someone who can say the magic words, 'I've been there.'"

The 1-800-Flowers.com Connection Communities leverages innovative technology from Wisdo to give customers access to eight curated communities where they can connect with one another around shared life experiences. Each community focuses on a relevant and timely topic where individuals can contribute to intimate one-on-one and group conversations, seek help with life's challenges and benefit from the wisdom of a supportive network of others who have "been there." At launch, the eight 1-800-Flowers.com Connection Communities will be:

Self-Care

Coronavirus Anxiety

Increasing Happiness

Loneliness

Coping with Loss

Relationship Advice

Motherhood

Caregiving

Customers can access the new 1-800-Flowers.com Connection Communities via the Community section of the brand's mobile, tablet and desktop websites, or by visiting 1800flowers.com/connection-communities. Here, they will receive complimentary access to the brand's Connection Communities for six months, no purchase or download required.

About 1-800-Flowers.com ®

For more than 40 years, 1-800-Flowers.com has offered truly original floral arrangements, plants and unique gifts to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, everyday occasions and deliver comfort during times of grief. Backed by a caring team obsessed with service, 1-800-Flowers.com provides customers thoughtful ways to express themselves and connect with the most important people in their lives. 1-800-Flowers.com is part of the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. family of brands. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS.

About Wisdo

Wisdo is an emotional wellness self-care platform that provides users encountering life's challenges and meaningful events with wisdom from others who have lived through similar experiences. Its "Wisdo for Business" arm implements the same wellness-increasing techniques among customers and workforces.

To date, Wisdo has won the following industry awards: #1 on Google Play for 2019 for Social Impact, Best 5 apps for 2019 for Personal Development and one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company for 2019. Wisdo received funding from leading Silicon Valley angel investors and funds. It provides 1:1 and group matches to people who've "been there", are helpful and are available in under 58 seconds by "crowdsourcing" the structure of human experiences and then presenting click-throughs such as "Been There," "There Now" and "Goals." For more information on Wisdo, you can visit its website wisdo.com or follow it on Twitter @WeAreWisdo. Download the app, available on both the App Store and Google Play Store.

