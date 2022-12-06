1-800-PACK-RAT Partners With AngeLink to Launch Fundraising Campaign for Hurricane Ian Relief

Portable Moving and Storage Leader will Dollar for Dollar Match Donations

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800-PACK-RAT, a leader in the portable storage and moving industry, announced today that it has partnered with AngeLink, a crowdfunding 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, to kickstart a fundraising campaign for Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida. With Hurricane Ian causing catastrophic damage across the state of Florida, donations to help those most in need are more critical than ever.

1-800-PACK-RAT will match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $25,000 for Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Angel Grants. The company strives to reach its goal of $50,000 in grants that will be distributed to those most severely impacted.

Hurricane Ian made landfall on September 27, 2022, causing devastation and destruction across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina. This catastrophic storm has left thousands with severe flooding, loss of power, damaged infrastructure, housing, and more.

"Tens of thousands of residents have been displaced and experienced unimaginable loss. We know this is a challenging time for those severely impacted and we're grateful for all who have reached out and offered assistance," said James Burati, Chief Sales Officer at 1-800-PACK-RAT. "We are asking our community, 1-800-PACK-RAT customers, vendors, friends, and families to come together to raise money for immediate emergency relief and long-term recovery. Please help by donating to those who need us most."

Donations will be distributed to eligible individuals, families and small businesses directly impacted to support relief and recovery efforts through AngeLink's Angel Grants program. All donations are tax-deductible to the AngeLink Community Foundation 501(c)(3) charity.

About 1-800-PACK-RAT

1-800-PACK-RAT, LLC, is the portable storage and moving company that makes moving and storage simple. With numerous storage facilities across the USA, and a growing network of containers and trucks, they can get you anywhere you need to go. 1-800-PACK-RAT has a strong history of growth year after year. Each year welcomes new market locations, increased assets and new technologies to make storage and moving easier for our customers! The company also has several divisions, each with their own focus and expertise.

About AngeLink

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink was founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, to provide a solution for gender-based economic disparity by reimagining crowdfunding for local, global, personal and professional campaigns. Backed by eight pending-patents and currently increasing users at an annual compounded growth rate of 600%, AngeLink's technology is designed to accelerate the speed and success of fundraising for individuals and communities to support healthcare, emergencies, natural disasters, small businesses, and charities. With an innovative and trusted platform powered by women, AngeLink is democratizing social crowdfunding through technology.

