1 Age Gap Relationship App, Gaper Now Available on iPad

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one rated age gap relationship app, Gaper announced this week that the app will now be available on iPad.

As the app moves ever closer to the million-user mark, after hitting the 500,000 user mark in September 2019, developers are proud to offer users more options to meet their device needs, allowing them to connect even more conveniently with people looking for age gap relationships.

This week will also see Gaper celebrating Black Friday with a one-day free open event where users can enjoy all the benefits of the VIP subscription for a full day free of charge.

VIP users can enjoy full use of the Gaper platform including browsing thousands of profiles, chatting with and reacting to people's profiles and planning dates.

Gaper is the leading age gap dating and networking app, specifically designed for older men dating younger women and older women dating younger men. Rather than using a swiping model like Tinder, Gaper allows users to browse personal ads in their area and make connections, similar to Craigslist, before beginning more personal conversations via direct message.

While some hold that this type of relationship preference is rare, the soaring popularity of Gaper proves that multiple people interested in age gap dating than society may believe.

Gaper has fast gained popularity with straight, gay, lesbian, bisexual and even transgender who looking for dating with someone significantly older or younger than themselves, with the majority of users based in America, Britain, Canada and Australia.

Developers say users love Gaper for its smart and simple functionality and accurate matching and Gaper regularly receives reviews from users who have a lasting age gap partner or genuine connection with an older or younger companion using the app.

"Everything about this is better than swiping apps. The comment you can send on a like is a great way to show a little personality in a non-invasive way. I love that you can filter for your physical type as well," said one impressed user.

Another user said, "This is the most natural and two-way directional dating app there is. Allows for both people to make a first impression that doesn't involve a super like or other monetized system. With just 10 likes a day, I get more matches on this app than I do with dozens of bumble or tinder. And they are much more compatible to me."

"Gaper is the place where you have high-quality matches with people who are interested in a relationship, not just a hook-up. If other dating apps are the equivalent of meeting random people at a bar, Gaper is a dinner party with friends," says another.

Now with iPad integration, users can enjoy browsing Gaper on the preferred devices or creating the perfect profile that best highlights their personality to find their ideal partner.

Love or connection. With an age gap partner could be just a click away with Gaper.

For more information or PR enquiries, visit http://gogaper.com/

Download Gaper iOS app here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/id1447788589

Download Gaper Android app here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.besget.gaper

