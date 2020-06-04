"1 ANGRY BLACK MAN" releases to worldwide audiences

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to amplify our film distribution in video-on-demand formats," said BK Fulton, founding CEO of Soulidifly Productions. "We look forward to one day soon returning our films to theaters as well. Transformative films like this one need to be seen by all, especially with what is going on in the world right now. Major city streets are on fire after the tragic death of George Floyd on national TV. 1 Angry Black Man explores the racial, gender and political tensions that lead to anger and protests. It's like the plot of the film was pulled out of today's headlines."

Written and directed by Menelek Lumumba and co-produced by Soulidifly Productions and Align Pictures, 1 Angry Black Man tells the story of Mike Anderson, a senior at a New England liberal arts college. After an erroneous arrest for a crime he did not commit, Mike's story transitions to an existential conversation about gender dynamics, racism, and class, as well as an empirical study of the works of four iconic Black intellectuals. As he heads to his African-American literature class, Mike continues to grapple with his unconscionable arrest. Mike's emotions threaten to boil over during a class discussion covering several prolific authors and activists, from James Baldwin to Zora Neale Hurston.

The film features Miguel A. Núñez, Jr. ("Life"), Amanda Jane Stern ("Amish Witches: The True Story of Holmes County"), Tim Moriarty ("Manifest"), Ramon Nuñez ("New Amsterdam," "Bull"), Daphne Danielle (upcoming "God The Worm") and introduces Keith Stone as Mike.

About Soulidifly Productions

Founded in 2017, Soulidifly tells the stories of multiethnic, multigenerational people across various segments of life, experiences and eras. https://www.soulidifly.com/

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. freestyledigitalmedia.tv.

Contact: Windy Campbell, Soulidifly Productions, [email protected]

SOURCE Soulidifly Productions

Related Links

https://www.soulidifly.com

