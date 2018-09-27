$1 Any Size Brewed Coffee on National Coffee Day at Coffee Beanery
04:00 ET
FLUSHING, Mich., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get any size fresh brewed coffee for just one dollar at Coffee Beanery on Saturday, September 29th in honor of National Coffee Day.
Participating Coffee Beanery locations across the country will offer fresh brewed coffee all day for just $1. Additionally, stores will be offering $2 off a pound of coffee.
Try a brew of the traditional Beanery Blend® or sample a flavored favorite such as Caramel Pecan Pie, Michigan Cherry or Pumpkin Spice. No coupon is necessary but call ahead to make sure that your local Coffee Beanery is participating.
Participating Coffee Beanery locations include:
Florida- Sunrise (Sawgrass Mills Mall)
Indiana- Dyer (The Galleria)
Maryland- Ocean City (Coastal Highway)
Michigan –Flint (Genesee Valley Center), Saginaw (Fashion Square Mall), Walled Lake (Tubby's)
New Jersey –Eatontown (Monmouth Mall)
Pennsylvania – Monaca (Old Brodhead Road), Wyomissing (Berkshire Mall)
Texas- Killeen (Killeen Mall, Clear Creek & Splawn Ranch locations), Corpus Christi (La Palmera Mall)
Wyoming-Gillette
About Coffee Beanery:
Coffee Beanery opened its first stores in the United States in 1976, before the American public knew the term "specialty coffee." In the 40+ years that have followed, Coffee Beanery continues to build its brand and franchise organization on the principles of time-tested and honored traditions and values. Exceptional coffee, a warm relaxing environment, and a corporate culture that embraces its franchisees with every opportunity to succeed exemplify these values. Today, Coffee Beanery has over 75 locations throughout the world, and is recognized as an industry leader for its unique family business approach and commitment to quality. Visit www.coffeebeanery.com for more information.
SOURCE Coffee Beanery
