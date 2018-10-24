#1 Beach in U.S. Announces Ocean Friendly Conservation Plan
Home Town of Winter the Dolphin to Promote Worldwide
14:47 ET
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 24, a group of Clearwater Beach business leaders, managers and residents announced the Ocean Allies project, a conservation plan designed to transform Clearwater Beach, home town of Winter the Dolphin, into the #1 recognized ocean friendly beach in the world, and then take the project global. As tourists increasingly desire to travel to areas that promote environmental responsibility, the Ocean Allies leadership team will oversee the effort to engage Clearwater Beach and greater Clearwater businesses to develop and implement an eco-friendly Clearwater Beach brand, with a goal of improving the health of our oceans and beaches. Participating organizations will become "Ocean Allies" certified. Clearwater Beach is globally known and was named the best beach in the U.S. by TripAdvisor in 2018 and 2016, with gorgeous blue waters and white "sugar" sand.
The Ocean Allies project has engaged a leadership team from local businesses, nonprofits, the City of Clearwater and Chamber of Commerce staff. It being led by David Yates, the Executive Director and CEOof Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where Winter the Dolphin, star of the Dolphin Tale movies, resides. The Ocean Allies team intends to work with the City of Clearwater and both local chamber of commerce organizations to develop and implement these conservation strategies. Importantly, the team is documenting these strategies and processes, with a goal of providing them to other beach communities worldwide. Clearwater Marine Aquarium will help promote this project worldwide via its various media platforms.
