1 Beach in U.S. Announces Ocean Friendly Conservation Plan

The Ocean Allies project has engaged a leadership team from local businesses, nonprofits, the City of Clearwater and Chamber of Commerce staff. It being led by David Yates, the Executive Director and CEOof Clearwater Marine Aquarium, where Winter the Dolphin, star of the Dolphin Tale movies, resides. The Ocean Allies team intends to work with the City of Clearwater and both local chamber of commerce organizations to develop and implement these conservation strategies. Importantly, the team is documenting these strategies and processes, with a goal of providing them to other beach communities worldwide. Clearwater Marine Aquarium will help promote this project worldwide via its various media platforms.

