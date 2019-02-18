$1 Billion United States Glamping Market, 2019-2024 - Glamping Enters the Second Wave

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glamping Market in the US - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The glamping market in US is projected to reach a revenue of around $1 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of over 15% during 2018-2024.

Several top luxury tent vendors that are offering generic units that are easy and quick to install, thereby driving the demand for mid-range products in the US market. The increasing focus on customization and structural innovations will contribute to the transformation of the market over the next few years. The US glamping market is driven by advertisement and marketing through online articles and social media posts. The vendors are offering experimental locations, trialing new products, services, and amenities to attract consumers in the US market. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the US glamping market by accommodation type, end-user groups, area, and land ownership.

Glamping Market in the US - Dynamics

The wellness industry is thus fueled by these burned-out Americans looking to unwind in healthy ways, ways that include tending to ones well-being mental, physical, or spiritual. They are consequently looking out for vacations that are restorative and go above and beyond to help them feel better. Cuing in outdoor adventure has created the perfect recipe for that holistic experience that can essentially reset them. A large majority of these festivals are located on grounds/hills/deserts that are too far from an urban setting, necessitating the setup of temporary shelters. Thus, camping tents have found their way into the live music culture. But amidst the constant stream of people, mud and muck, the conventional camping debacle has been a mess.



Festival organizers are building off their packages to further create tiers that may include furnished tents, hot showers, breakfast, shuttle service, comfy couches, 24-hour security, separate food and drink station, and concierge service among others. Glamping is a step up to camping, providing access to the outdoors without destroying or overdeveloping them and is thereby incredibly low impact. It is meet the key principles and needs of eco tourism. Unlike traditional camping which relies on outdoor gear made from unsustainable materials and a good proportion of these equipment (such as tents) have a relatively short life, most businesses in the glamping market build their accommodation sustainably.



Glamping Market in the US - Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by accommodation type, end-user groups, area, and land ownership. The US glamping market by accommodation type is segmented into cabins, safari tents, yurts, tree houses, tipi's, and others. Cabins segmented dominated more than 1/3rd of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period.



The increasing popularity of cabin dug out in the woods to experience the outdoor charm and experience to live close to nature is driving the growth of this segment in the US market. Safari tents are categorized as ultra-luxury products and are in demand due to their versatility and lower degree of permanency in the US market. The players are developing yurts in modern styles and exotic features to boost their profitability in the market. The introduction of luxury multi-storey tree houses with premium amenities will revolutionize the US glamping market.



The end-user groups in the US glamping market are divided into consumers and events. Events are the fastest growing end-user segment in the US market, at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period. The growing demand for striking spots for a fancy yet rural experience, it is being used for both personal and professional events is driving the growth of this segment in the US market. The growing demand from millennial and baby boomer couples is encouraging a larger number of vendors to introduce romantic getaways with adults-only luxury camping offerings in the US market.



Weekend getaways are emerging as the popular choice for individual consumers in the US glamping market. The US glamping market by area is categorized into the urban and rural area. Rural area segment occupied more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. The increasing lure of the spare spaces in countryside and wilderness within the natural environment is fueling the growth of this segment in the US market.



The increasing uptake of Airstream trailers as hotel rooms will boost revenues in this market segment. The vendors are offering discovery and exploration of certain areas of cities that have been overlooked to providing stellar views of the city's skyline, to watching the sunrise off the coast of the ocean to gain a larger US glamping market share. The land ownership segment in the US glamping market is classified into private and public land.



Private land is the fastest growing segment in the US market, at a CAGR of approximately 17% during the forecast period. The increasing number of consumers renting out high-end accommodations on private lands is fueling the growth of this segment in the US market. States such as Wisconsin, Washington, and Alabama are investing in the development of public lands to attract more consumers in the market. The new campsites at or near National Parks enable vendors to create expeditions and adventure packages in the US glamping market.

Key Vendor Analysis



The US glamping market is highly fragmented with the presence of private and public OHP providers. The leading vendors operate multiple locations across the US with each site offering a unique rural experience to sustain the intense competition in the market. The top player's area is revising their business models to maintain their US market share. The companies are taking the opportunity of turning their existing property into campsites to boost their profitability in the US glamping market.



The major vendors in the US glamping market are:

The Resort at Paws Up

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Report Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of Study



5 Report Assumptions and Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Inclusions

5.3 Exclusions

5.4 Currency Conversion

5.5 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State of the US Economy

7.3 Boutique and Luxury Hotel Sectors

7.3.1 Profile of a luxury traveller

7.4 Camping and Campers in US

7.4.1 Camper Insights

7.4.2 A Camping Destination

7.5 Glamping: An Overview

7.5.1 The American Glamping Association



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Rise of Staycations

8.1.2 Upcoming Wellness Tourism Industry

8.1.3 Diversifying Camping Audience

8.1.4 Glamping de rigueur at Music Festivals

8.1.5 Advances in Off-grid Technology

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Business Cycle Dictated by Seasonality

8.2.2 Expensive Builds

8.2.3 Perception: Glamping not Camping

8.2.4 Lack of Knowledge

8.2.5 Competition from RVs

8.3 Market Opportunities and Trends

8.3.1 Green Travel Choices follow an Upward Trajectory

8.3.2 Glamping Enters the Second Wave

8.3.3 Diversity in Habitat Styles and Levels of Luxury

8.3.4 Luxury Expeditions take off in New Ways



9 Glamping Market in The US

9.1 Market Size & Forecast

9.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 By Accommodation Type

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 Cabins

10.3 Safari Tents

10.4 Yurts

10.5 Treehouses

10.6 Tipis

10.7 Others



11 By End-User Groups

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Consumers

11.3 Events



12 By Land Ownership

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Public Land

12.3 Glamping market in US by Private Land



13 By Area

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Rural Areas

13.3 Urban Areas



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1.1 How to get started



15 Market Vendor Analysis

15.1 Market Ranking Analysis



16 Key Company Profiles

16.1 The Resort At Paws Up

16.2 Under Canvas

16.3 Collective Retreats

16.4 Tentrr



17 Other Prominent Vendors

17.1 Asheville Glamping

17.2 AutoCamp

17.3 Capitol Reef Resort

17.4 Camp'd Out

17.5 Conestoga Ranch

17.6 El Cosmico

17.7 El Capitan Canyon

17.8 EXP Journeys

17.9 Fireside Resort

17.10 Hoot Owl Hill

17.11 Kestrel Camp

17.12 Minam River Lodge

17.13 Nomadics Tipi Makers

17.14 Sandy Pines Campground

17.15 Sinya

17.16 Terra Glamping

17.17 Ventana Big Sur

17.18 Walden Retreats

17.19 Wigwam Motel



