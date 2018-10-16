$1+ Bn Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Key Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck, GE Healthcare, Danaher, and Sartorius

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Desalting and Buffer Exchange Market by Product (Kit, Cassette & Cartridge, Spin Columns), Technique (Size Exclusion Chromatography, Filtration, Dialysis), Application - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global desalting and buffer exchange market is projected to reach USD 1,094.8 million in 2023 from USD 679.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%.



Desalting is a separation process that removes soluble low molecular weight substances, which have an adverse effect on protein function or stability or interfere with downstream applications, from protein and nucleic acid samples. Size exclusion chromatography (gel filtration), ultrafiltration, and dialysis are major techniques used for desalting and buffer exchange. Growth in this market will largely be driven by increasing demand for mAbs, increasing R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and growing focus on proteomic and genomic research.



The market is broadly segmented into kits, cassettes & cartridges, spin columns, filter plates, membrane filters, and other consumables and accessories based on product. The kits segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increasing research and development in the field of bioprocessing and the increasing use of desalting kits for analytical sample preparation for SDS-PAGE and mass spectrometry.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into bioprocess applications and diagnostic applications. The bioprocess application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals and monoclonal antibodies, as well as the increasing R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies.



The market is segmented into major 3 techniques: filtration, chromatography, and precipitation. In 2018, the filtration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased production of biologics and growth in proteomics and genomics research.



In 2018, in terms of value, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies, and growing research activities in the field of genomics and proteomics.



However, a dearth of skilled professionals is a major challenge for the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Key players in the global change market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck (US), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), and Sartorius (Germany). These players focus on inorganic and organic strategies such as expansions, acquisitions and agreements to sustain their growth in the market.

