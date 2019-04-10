$1+ Bn Plant Activators Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Activators Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Plant activators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.01% to reach US$1,005.122 million by 2024, from US$707.978 million in 2018.



Growing global food insecurity due to burgeoning population is putting pressure on limited arable land available. As a result, the demand for plan activators is significantly rising in order to increase the crop production and eliminate food insecurity worldwide. Rapid adoption of advanced and modern farming practices coupled with favorable government policies is also contributing to the growth of plant activators market. However, limited availability of biological plant activators and high dependence of agrochemicals are hindering the growth of plant activators market.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the Plant Activators market.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Syngenta, Isagro, Arysta LifeSciences, NutriAG, and Certis USA LLC among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Plant Activators Market by Source

5.1. Chemical

5.2. Biological



6. Plant Activators Market by Mode of Application

6.1. Soil Treatment

6.2. Foliar Spray



7. Plant Activatorsmarket by Grain Type

7.1. Fruits and Vegetables

7.2. Oilseeds and Pulses

7.3. Cereals and Grains



8. Grain Protectantsmarket by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Competition and Offerings Analysis of Key Vendors

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Syngenta

10.2. Isagro

10.3. Arysta Lifesciences

10.4. Nutriag

10.5. Certis USA Llc

10.6. Futureco Bioscience Sa

10.7. Asahi Food and Healthcare Ltd

10.8. Bio2 Agro - Bio-Optimization

10.9. Bioz-Volyn



