1 Coolsculpting Medical Spa in Las Vegas Ranked 3rd in the US for Luxury Coolsculpting Treatments Launches CoolTone by Coolsculpting

LAS VEGAS, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Secret Body Medical Spa in Las Vegas launches CoolTone, Coolsculpting's new arsenal in the fight against flabby skin, while also being recognized as the central region leader in the FDA-cleared Coolsculpting procedure, designed to non-surgically reduce unwanted fat through freezing.

Secret Body Medical Spa's award-winning practice has performed over 8,000 Coolsculpting Las Vegas treatments and is one of the first in the nation to offer CoolTone Las Vegas.

Coolsculpting Las Vegas Specialists awarded 3rd in the nation with over 8,000 treatments performed.

Unlike its fat-freezing counterpart, CoolSculpting, the CoolTone Las Vegas device boosts muscle definition. Focusing on muscles, CoolTone Las Vegas distinguishes itself as a new contender in the body contouring arena.

Developed by the makers of CoolSculpting, CoolTone Las Vegas builds, strengthens, and defines muscle tissue without surgery, downtime or the gym. CoolTone Las Vegas is the latest advancement in non-surgical body contouring. The CoolTone Las Vegas treatment focuses on building, strengthening, and toning tissue in three major muscle groups of the body: the abdomen, the buttocks, and the upper legs.

"CoolSculpting is a great way to slim down, but to get that fit, sculpted physique, we can now offer CoolTone to strengthen, tone, and firm," says Kate Robertson, a Patient Care Coordinator at Secret Body Las Vegas.

CoolTone is FDA Approved for the abdominal area, buttocks and thighs. The treatment incorporates Magnetic Muscle Stimulation (MMS).

According to Robertson, "A single 30-minute treatment stimulates 30,000 contractions delivering the result of more than 30,000 lunges or crunches."

Coolsculpting Las Vegas is the world's most popular treatment for non-invasive fat reduction - also known as fat freezing. Allergan, the creator of Cooltone and Coolsculpting, takes body contouring to a new level, now offering MMS technology, the muscle-building cousin of Coolsculpting.

Secret Body Las Vegas is excited to be among the exclusive group of body-contouring specialists chosen by the manufacturer to introduce the CoolTone Las Vegas treatment to the market. We just launched the CoolTone Las Vegas with the Pretty Skinny Show," says Robertson.

"CoolTone Las Vegas is a game-changer and Secret Body Medical Spa nailed it again, launching once again groundbreaking technology in a five-star luxury environment," stated Jennifer Kasey, host of the Pretty Skinny Show.

About Secret Body Medical Spa Las Vegas

Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat-freezing treatment called Coolsculpting. Secret Body's luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. The company strives to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. The staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians and medical assistants with years of experience, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.

Secret Body Medical Spa

2810 Bicentennial Parkway

Henderson, Nevada 89044

702.564.1982 | anthemsecretbody.com

