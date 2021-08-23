1 Crypto PR and Blockchain Marketing Agency Launches - August 2021

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoPR.com has officially launched a new PR and marketing agency exclusively dedicated to clients in the crypto and blockchain industry.

CryptoPR.com is founded by a team with several years of experience working in the crypto marketing and blockchain industry. Marketing services include crypto exchange promotion, press releases, organising podcasts and interviews with senior figures, journalist and media outreach, promotional table listings, customer acquisition, banner advertising and more.

CryptoPR.com will also soon launch its own bespoke banner network and advertising system fully dedicated to crypto, with payments being receivable in crypto.

CryptoPR's clients and advertising partners extend to a range of countries and outlets in the USA, UK, Germany, France, LATAM and more. This makes it the ideal platform for international businesses to promote their services.

CryptoPR.com has also partnered with leading media partners and Google News publishers around the world including Yahoo Finance, InsideBitcoins.com, ForexCrunch.com, Kryptoszene.de, Cryptonaute.fr and more.

CryptoPR.com provides dedicated account managers that can devise expert marketing campaigns and traffic acquisition solutions for the following:

- Blockchain Services

- Hardware wallets

- Crypto Exchanges

- Mining services

- Crypto gaming services

- Defi services

- ICOs and Token Sales

- Media and News sites

Adam Grunwerg, co-founder of CryptoPR.com said: "We're very excited to launch our new marketing services to the public. We've been unofficially offering these services for several years now and being able to tailor and deliver these services in a more professional manner will allow us to expand our services. Demand for crypto marketing services is higher than ever and we believe we're in a strong position to take a lead in this market."

He continued:

"Clients can use our existing connections and contacts with journalists in the industry to get their news straight out to major influencers and news publications. We also allow clients to pay in crypto, which is becoming increasingly popular."

About CryptoPR.com

CryptoPR.com is a marketing agency for crypto projects launched in August 2021. It provides a range of marketing services and accepts payment in crypto.

SOURCE Crypto PR