1 EDI Source Releases New EDI Software Platform HQXchange™ (HQX)

HQXchange™ (HQX) is a single comprehensive EDI platform combining 1 EDI Source's industry leading EDI HQ mapping and translation software, IntelligentXchange™ EDI visibility portal and AS2 Complete™ data encryption software. With expert in-house technical EDI support and convenient HQXchange Professional and HQXchange Enterprise subscription models, HQX brings a new EDI solution with unrivaled depth and flexibility.

The new HQXchange customizable subscription packages provide additional value by offering businesses the flexibility to choose the model that works best for their unique business needs and trading partner requirements with a lower initial cost, predictable pricing with no hidden costs, and a usage-driven pricing model that fits their budget.

HQX in-house support from an experienced team of EDI professionals includes technical product support, upgrade support, and business EDI assessments.

HQX Enterprise is the most powerful EDI platform built specifically for enterprise organizations with large, complex B2B trading partner networks. HQX Enterprise provides organizations control of their B2B network, standardized visibility into their B2B network's operations, and data analytics for continued process improvement.

"Enterprise organizations are looking for a single platform for their entire B2B supplier and customer network with fast trading partner setup, the ability to quickly identify and resolve errors, and to standardize data visibility and analytics of their B2B document transactions throughout their organization," said Nathan Tenley, Director of Product Management, 1 EDI Source. "The focus of HQXchange is to deliver and excel at each of these important customer demands."

About 1 EDI Source

1 EDI Source has been a leader in the EDI software industry for nearly 30 years and designed an elite suite of EDI software solutions for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries including retail, CPG, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. Solving complex EDI problems with an innovative product line and expert in-house expert support, 1 EDI Source streamlines operations and provides large cost savings for small businesses to fortune 500 companies.

