1 EDI Source Signs New Certified Partners

SOLON, Ohio, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 EDI Source has signed twelve new certified partners to their partner program, launched in November of 2018. They are quickly building a powerful network of EDI, VAR, and ERP partners. Celebrating their 30-year anniversary in 2019 as a B2B integration innovator and leader in EDI software and solutions, 1 EDI Source is sharing their experience by expanding their partner presence in the market.

Among these new certified partners are OA Technology, ComResource, ComsysIT, ECOM-Specialist, Northstar Automation, Organizational Results, REMEDI Electronic Commerce Group, and Wolin Design Group.

The partner program is focused on providing each client with the highest degree of EDI and B2B integration services and software satisfaction and is designed to help partners grow their business. Partners in the program receive access to sales support, marketing, training, solutions support, demo environments and other enabling tool sets and personnel. 1 EDI Source is currently in the process of signing several other partners and is working to expand its certified partner network even further.

"We couldn't be happier with the quality and dedication of the partners we have signed," said Jeffrey Leach, Strategic Partner Director, 1 EDI Source. "Each partner quickly recognized how well 1 EDI Source' B2B solutions fit into their current portfolios and the value their clients can realize. They have turned on their marketing engines and are selling and delivering to more clients than we expected. Both 1 EDI Source and our partners are poised for considerable growth due to this partner program."

About 1 EDI Source

1 EDI Source has been a leader in the EDI software industry for over 30 years and designed an elite suite of EDI software solutions for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries including retail, CPG, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. Solving complex EDI problems with an innovative product line and in-house expert support, 1 EDI Source streamlines operations and provides large cost savings for small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

For more information call 1-877-334-9650, email PartnerProgramQuestions@1edisource.com or visit www.1edisource.com/about-us/1edisource-partner-network/.

