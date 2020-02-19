1 Hotel To Open In San Francisco, Early 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels announces its newest property in California's Bay Area, 1 Hotel San Francisco. Currently operating as Hotel Vitale, the property will undergo an extensive reinvention, inspired by the mission-driven, sustainable, luxury ethos 1 Hotels have cultivated, and embracing the beauty of the northern California landscape. The newest West Coast property will be operated by SH Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group, a global private investment firm.

"1 Hotel San Francisco will be an exciting addition to the city's luxury hotel experience, as it is rooted in our mission of inspiring conscious consumption," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht. "San Francisco, with its long-standing history as a leader for sustainable change and its focus on preserving nature, is a perfect fit for the 1 Hotels brand."

The hotel's 200 guest rooms and suites overlook the San Francisco skyline and the Bay Bridge. They will be designed true to the nature-inspired, locally curated 1 Hotel aesthetic. Known for its cool summers, fog, steep rolling hills, eclectic mix of architecture and landmarks, San Francisco is a natural home for 1 Hotels to take root.



1 Hotel San Francisco will be home to farm to table restaurants, inspired by northern California's abundance of fresh, organic ingredients and renowned cooking. The hotel will also feature a full-service spa and fitness center, and a comprehensive wellness program that is at the core of 1 Hotels' mission: connecting guests to nature and fostering a relationship with the natural world. The wellness program not only offers a menu of services but also allows guests to customize their own wellness experience.

"We are thrilled to transform this iconic San Francisco hotel into a new, extraordinarily special luxury hotel that will embrace sustainability and social responsibility while providing an experience that is truly unique in San Francisco," said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "Pebblebrook's focus on sustainability and reducing our hotels' environmental impact will combine naturally with the value system that 1 Hotel San Francisco honors."

Central to the Embarcadero, 1 Hotel will be located in one of the best spots in the city. The hotel is walking distance from the historic Ferry Building, celebrated museums, the baseball park, China Town, North Beach, the newly renovated Transbay Terminal and the evolving SOMA district. It's a neighborhood for wandering and exploring, and it features some of the best (award-winning) food in town.

"The local community is integral to our growing footprint on the West Coast," said President of SH Hotels & Resorts, Arash Azarbarzin. From sustainable design and organic dining options to wellness and retail partnerships and beyond, 1 Hotel San Francisco will be a retreat for guests and visitors alike, a place where they can reconnect with nature and each other."





Discover an ecofriendly sanctuary in the heart of San Francisco at 1 Hotel San Francisco, located at 8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105. For more information, please visit 1hotels.com/sanfrancisco

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, and 1 West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships, while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. In the 2019 Conde Nast Traveler reader's Choice Awards, 1 Hotel South Beach was awarded #1in the top 10 Hotels in Miami. 1 Hotel Central Park and 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge claimed the #5 and #8 spots respectively in the Top 50 Hotels in New York City. The brand is expanding with the recent opening of its Los Angeles property, which was ranked #4 Hotel in the United States by 2019 Conde Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards, and with properties under development in Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Haitang Bay, Melbourne and Toronto. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT PEBBLEBROOK

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 56 hotels, totaling approximately 14,000 guest rooms across 16 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

