1 In 2 Americans Say COVID-19 Has Changed The Way They Use Healthcare

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 is changing American consumer behavior. A recent healthinsurance.com consumer pulse survey finds that 48% have changed the way they use healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, 72% of those surveyed have started paying more attention to their health since the pandemic began. In addition, one-third said their self-care improved since working from home.

While more Americans may be taking better care of themselves, the fear of COVID-19 is still prominent. More than half of those surveyed say they won't stop worrying about contracting COVID-19 until there is a vaccine, while 84% think there will be a second wave of COVID-19 in the United States.

In terms of work, 66% felt that everyone should have to be tested for COVID-19 before returning back to their jobs. And in terms of play, more than half of respondents have had to cancel a vacation, with 66% not planning on rescheduling the vacation.

However, 4 in 10 still plan to take time off this summer, despite the fact that many have had to work from home. And they aren't apologizing for it: 34% say they don't feel guilty asking their employer for the time off.

The healthinsurance.com survey also showed that Americans continue to take an economic hit from COVID-19: 6 in 10 respondents don't have enough money saved to cover medical bills if they were to contact COVID-19, while 4 in 10 report that they struggle to pay their regular monthly bills.

Given the current state of our country, the overall mood of many Americans is disheartening: A combined 78% of respondents feel angry, frustrated, sad or depressed - a real testament to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic mixed with nationwide protests. Yet, 1 in 4 admit to not talking to anyone about their mental health.

METHODOLOGY:

The above results were gathered through an online poll of more than 1,000 Americans between the ages of 18-64. The poll was conducted from June 8, 2020 to June 10, 2020, gleaning representative samples from each state based on population.

