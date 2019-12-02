$1 Million Offer to President Trump: Go Vegan for January and the Veterans Will Receive $1M

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Million Dollar Vegan, a nonprofit organization, has asked President Donald J. Trump to help "Make America Healthy Again" by going vegan for one month and encouraging American citizens to do the same. Led by nine-year-old Evan, President of Animal Hero Kids and ambassador to Million Dollar Vegan, the group says it is ready to sign the check within one hour if the president signals his agreement on Twitter. The donations for this cause are in escrow.

This is the second $1 million offer made by the group this year. In February, Million Dollar Vegan, offered the money to Pope Francis if he would go vegan for Lent. While that campaign resulted in more than 1,000 stories from media around the world, a meeting with senior priest Paweł Ptasznik at the Vatican and the pope's blessing, the pontiff did not confirm that he would go vegan for Lent. Now, that money is being offered to President Trump, with the aim of inspiring people across America and beyond to rethink their food choices, and improve their health.

The campaign has the backing of some of America's leading medical doctors, including Dr. Dean Ornish, Dr. Michael Klaper, Dr. Angie Sadeghi, Dr. Michael Greger, Dr. Joel Kahn, Dr. Neal Barnard and Dr. Caldwell B. Esselstyn, Jr. Alongside many other medical professionals, they advocate a plant-based diet to prevent, halt and reverse some of the country's biggest killers, including heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity. These diseases have a profound impact on the health and wellbeing of individuals and their families, and also on the economy.

In a full-page letter written to President Trump published in The New York Times, Evan writes, "Cardiovascular disease and stroke already create more than $329 billion in healthcare costs and lost productivity, while the American Diabetes Association has estimated the total cost to the economy of diagnosed diabetes exceeded $327 billion in 2017 alone. No wonder so many top healthcare professionals support our campaign!"

The campaign is supported by dozens of American citizens whose lives have been changed – or saved – by adopting a plant-based diet. These include: former U.S. Marines Ronnie Penn and Marc Holley; Army Veteran Thomas Chartier; U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Pilot Katie Pelkey; Olympic medallist Dotsie Bausch; and U.S. Navy fighter pilot and two-time Veteran LCDR Charles Hallum.

Cardiologist Dr. Joel Kahn has lent his voice to the campaign, and says that research shows workers who follow a whole foods plant-based diet reported less fatigue, anxiety and depression, and improved emotional wellbeing, daily functioning and general health. "The president is under significant daily stress and would benefit from this diet change," said doctor Kahn. "If he scheduled a visit to my preventive health clinic, I would review his diet, exercise, sleep and stress programs. I would advise him on increasing his intake of vegetables, fruits, legumes and whole grains while decreasing his intake of foods rich in added sugars and saturated fats (including cheese, processed and red meats, and processed packaged foods)."

"We really want President Trump to accept our offer," says Evan. "We want to write that check! But most of all we want to help 'Make America Healthy Again,' and that is why we have some awesome resources available for anyone who would like to go vegan for January and see what it could do for them. It's really not that hard and it can do so much good. Everyone should try it!"

Visitors to MillionDollarVegan.com will not only find many inspirational filmed stories of people whose health has dramatically improved since becoming vegan, they will also find practical and informative guides – a Vegan Starter Kit, a Health & Nutrition Guide, and healthy and delicious plant-based recipes. Those wishing to go vegan for January can access all these for free, and receive daily newsletters throughout January to help them get started.

As Evan says in his letter to President Trump, "There is nothing to lose and everything to gain!"

Million Dollar Vegan is a nonprofit, non-partisan campaign seeking to introduce people to the benefits of a plant-based diet – for their health, the environment, sustainability, the economy and animals. With the support of veterans, doctors and some very well-known names, Million Dollar Vegan encourages world leaders to lead by example and show how eating a delicious vegan diet can protect their health as well as benefit the planet and animals.

Animal Hero Kids is an all-volunteer kindness education charity empowering youth to compassionate action via free school presentations, advocacy and action for animals. The co-presidents are all kids and teens who speak up for animals and do their best to educate adults about making compassionate choices. Ten of the Animal Hero Kids are featured on Million Dollar Vegan billboards in West Palm Beach, FL. Their president, Evan, is the face of the billboards and bike share posters in Washington D.C., a TV ad being aired in New York, Washington D.C. and West Palm Beach during December, and the full-page letter in The New York Times, which is backed by doctors.

