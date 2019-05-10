1 Million Pound Milestone Set for Life Time's 60day Program

60day provides daily support, resources and motivation for anyone looking to jumpstart their goals and live a healthier life. The program takes place four times per year, helping Life Time members across the country achieve their healthy way of life – whether it's to lose weight or gain muscle – through weekly events, personal training and nutrition education.

The program has led to thousands of transformations over the years, like:

Kevin S. (Denver, Colo.) – Lost 20 pounds and overcame injury

Paul Q. (Cypress, Texas) – Improved his mobility and reduced body fat

Marian G. (Dublin, Ohio) – Had an 87.39% change in body fat percentage

Carey S. (Lenexa, Kan.) – Lost 28+ pounds, able to plank more than three minutes

"While weight loss and body fat are key markers for success, it's not the only goal for 60day," said Anika Christ, Life Time's Director of Digital Programming, Events and Marketing. It's about a challenge for yourself and a program full of resources to jumpstart your goals."

The 2019 summer 60day kickoff weekend is May 11-13. During this time, participants complete a complimentary initial consultation with a personal trainer to assess their starting point and map out a game plan for success. Brand new to the program this year is an eight week meal plan and grocery shopping list, a complimentary training session and a mid-point program check in. The top performing member earns a personal training prize pack, but everyone walks away a winner.

Life Time's Summer 60day is sponsored by HOKA ONE ONE, LaCroix and Eggland's Best. For more information visit www.lifetime60day.com.

