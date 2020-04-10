1 New York Times Bestseller Bruce Cameron To Host Daily Children's Book Reading On talkshoplive

Cameron and his dog Tucker will host a thirty minute program each weekday at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET for twenty days, beginning this Monday, 4/13. Each episode will include an intro, a reading of one chapter from LILY'S STORY , and interactive question time with viewers. The full series will live on Cameron's talkshoplive® channel for one year, which means families can watch at any time! Viewers can find his channel here , and for additional Puppy Tales entertainment, fans can visit Cameron's site to download activity kits !

Cameron is available for interview about this delightful new partnership.

About the author

W. Bruce Cameron is the #1 New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of A Dog's Purpose, A Dog's Way Home, and A Dog's Journey (all now major motion pictures), The Dog Master, the A Dog's Purpose Puppy Tales for young readers (starting with Ellie's Story and Bailey's Story), The Dogs of Christmas, The Midnight Plan of the Repo Man, and others. He lives in California.

About Starscape:

Tor Teen and Starscape, imprints of Tom Doherty Associates, were founded in 2002 and are dedicated to publishing quality science fiction, fantasy and contemporary fiction for young readers, including books by critically acclaimed and award winning authors such as Brandon Sanderson, Cory Doctorow, W. Bruce Cameron, Susan Dennard and Cora Carmack.

About talkshoplive®:

talkshoplive, an e-commerce platform that allows customers to experience brands through live streaming and shoppable videos, is offering its services to help America's small business owners continue to sell product and connect with customers during the coronavirus crisis.



Celebrities from Garth Brooks to Alicia Keys to Julie Andrews to Jenna Dewan have seen great success on the platform and now small businesses can benefit from the technology platform too: Celebrity video sizzle reel https://vimeo.com/328202469

Using TSL's patented technology and signature Buy Button, small business owners are able to stream or record live shows and infomercials about their product from anywhere – including their own home – on a smart phone. The shoppable videos can then be shared on a brand's website, embedded into emails and distributed through their social media channels allowing brands to connect with their customers while seamlessly selling products.

For more information, contact: Sarah Reidy, Executive Director of Publicity, Tor Books

646.307.5410 or [email protected]

For talkshoplive inquiries, contact: Elyse Weissman, SLATE PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Tom Doherty Associates