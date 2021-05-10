1 Non-Latex Condom Brand Electrifies Lineup With Addition Of SKYN® Excitation

The latest addition to the SKYN® line of polyisoprene condoms, SKYN® Excitation, also features a long-lasting, ultra-smooth cooling lubricant to maximize stimulation and pleasure for both partners. With an ongoing dedication to heightening and enhancing the sexual experience, SKYN® offers consumers a fresh opportunity to explore intimacy with its new offering.

"The pursuit of better intimacy is at the core of everything we do," says M'lou Walker, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles Healthcare. "With consumers craving excitement now more than ever, we are thrilled to share an innovation that features unique and pleasurable sensations that we think will help deepen connections and enhance intimate explorations."

SKYN® Excitation is made from SKYNFEEL®, the same technologically advanced, non-latex material used to make the full range of SKYN® condoms that consumers have come to know and love. So thin, soft and comfortable, SKYN® condoms allow the wearer and partner to really feel everything.

SKYN® Excitation condoms are currently available on Amazon.com, in-store and online at Target and Target.com, with additional distribution at other major retailers scheduled to roll out in the coming months.

About SKYN® by LifeStyles Healthcare

Based in Iselin, NJ, the SKYN® brand of condoms was launched by LifeStyles in 2008 as the first-ever polyisoprene, non-latex condom that met all the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements for safety and efficacy. The SKYN® collection is the latest extension of the LifeStyles brand portfolio, which was launched in the U.S. in 1985. SKYN® is the leading non-latex condom brand, and LifeStyles' core latex brands, such as LifeStyles, Jissbon, MANIX, Unimil and Blowtex, have 120 collective years of history, deeply rooted in each local market globally. More information on SKYN® condoms, lubricants, and devices can be found at www.SKYN.com.

