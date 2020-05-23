1 OAK teams with VAST.digital and EAROS to launch #ZoomFest

#ZoomFest is an informal gathering of artists, creators and friends who get together virtually to share music, conversation and laughs. While the format seems familiar, the content is anything but. This week's #ZoomFest, which kicks off @ 6 pm EDT, will feature Robin Thicke, Jack Harlow, Max Leone, Ren, Ni/Co, Bodine, Eric Hirshberg, SAYGRACE, Lily Meola, Tito Rey, Faith Lynch and special guests, with a DJ set by ELEW. It's produced by VAST, the digital and experiential arm of TheBridge.Co, and curated by EAROS.

About VAST

Years in the planning, VAST (http://www.vast.digital/) was developed by a consortium of companies deeply invested in the future of digital, advertiser-supported media.

About EAROS

EAROS was founded by hospitality entrepreneur Ronnie Madra to prevent hearing loss and Tinnitus in the world of music and entertainment. The company's first product, EAROS ONE, is a highly-engineered acoustic filter designed by audiologists and acousticians from MIT to deliver hearing protection in conjunction with a superior listening experience in loud environments.

