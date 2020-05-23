1 OAK teams with VAST.digital and EAROS to launch #ZoomFest
This definitely isn't your typical Zoom chat
May 23, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leave it to the New York City nightlife and hospitality mavens Ronnie Madra and Richie Akiva to reinvent Saturday night entertainment during a pandemic. The co-founders of the global nightclub brand 1 OAK have teamed up with directors Michael Jurkovac and Igor Kovalik, music agent Mike Malak and the digital media experts at VAST to create #ZoomFest, a one-of-a-kind "Zoooomchella" event that features an eclectic lineup of live musical performances and celebrity appearances.
With an influential audience of media, entertainment, sports and marketing execs in the house, last week's ZoomFest event was headlined by Shaggy and featured performances from The Unlikely Candidates, Bloom Twins, The Swoons, Elew, Aimee Gillingwater, Spencer Barnett, Abraham Alexander, Lexie, Arianna, Eddie Morales, Cobi, Nova Miller, Bailey Bryan and special guests, along with DJ sets by Jus Ske and Lizzy and a guided meditation by Donna D'Cruz. To take a peek, go here.
#ZoomFest is an informal gathering of artists, creators and friends who get together virtually to share music, conversation and laughs. While the format seems familiar, the content is anything but. This week's #ZoomFest, which kicks off @ 6 pm EDT, will feature Robin Thicke, Jack Harlow, Max Leone, Ren, Ni/Co, Bodine, Eric Hirshberg, SAYGRACE, Lily Meola, Tito Rey, Faith Lynch and special guests, with a DJ set by ELEW. It's produced by VAST, the digital and experiential arm of TheBridge.Co, and curated by EAROS.
About VAST
Years in the planning, VAST (http://www.vast.digital/) was developed by a consortium of companies deeply invested in the future of digital, advertiser-supported media.
About EAROS
EAROS was founded by hospitality entrepreneur Ronnie Madra to prevent hearing loss and Tinnitus in the world of music and entertainment. The company's first product, EAROS ONE, is a highly-engineered acoustic filter designed by audiologists and acousticians from MIT to deliver hearing protection in conjunction with a superior listening experience in loud environments.
Media Contact:
Anthony Vagnoni, avagnoni communications, 973-493-8736, [email protected]
SOURCE VAST.digital
Share this article