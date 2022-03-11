1-Year Executive MBA Program Tailored for Working Professionals
Mar 11, 2022, 05:00 ET
DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Britts Imperial University College, UAE is an Academic Center and Education Partner of top-tier, globally recognized British and European universities and offers eager learners from all over the world Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Doctorate degrees.
The master's/bachelor's degree is awarded by Euclea Business School, France, a Higher Education degree-granting institution recognized by the State and the French Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.
As a part of CDP Group Paris, students benefit from an extensive portfolio of programmes and a truly global educational experience with over 20 member schools, 7500 students per year of which 25% are foreigners, and 25000 trainees in continuing education
Britts Imperial University College is a truly global platform for supporting students' global dreams and ambitions, with faculty and students from different nationalities, internationally-recognized degrees from prestigious top-ranking international universities, and global mobility options.
Here's an Overview of The Executive MBA
The program is structured so that the learning is maximized while still maintaining a balance between work and home life.
- 12 Months
The Executive MBA Program is designed to enable working professionals to move their careers forward without disruption by providing a globally recognized and accredited MBA program.
- Weekend-only Batches
Over 12 months, lectures will be scheduled only on weekends delivering the program with once-in-a-month options, to reduce time away from work. A combination of live and pre-recorded interactive lectures in small bites makes for an engaging and effective learning environment.
- Dual Masters
The opportunity to earn two different master's degrees, one in each specialty, from one of the most prestigious universities in Europe.
- 3 Networking Symposiums at Dubai, Paris & Hong Kong
During a 3-day Symposium, students will receive an on-campus-delivery Workshop-Seminar at different locations for real networking.
- Flexible Monthly Installments
Pay over time with easy and flexible installments.
- More Than 12+ Specializations
- International Business
- Digital Marketing
- Sports Management
- Events Management
- Human Resources
- Logistics & Supply Chain Management
- Data Analytics & AI
- IT Project Management
- Management Accounting & Finance
- Banking and Insurance
- Healthcare Management
- Hospitality Management
For Dual Masters, the following are the available MBA options:
- MSc Project Management
- MA Entrepreneurship
Contact details:
Britts Imperial University College
N Block, Sharjah Publishing City Free Zone,
Sharjah- UAE
+971 (06) 7675511 / +971 522161590
[email protected]
www.brittsimperial.com
SOURCE Britts Imperial University College
Share this article