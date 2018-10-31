$10,000 Atlanta Cyber Challenge Winner Announced

DataPath and USI Insurance Services are co-sponsors of the $10,000 grand prize offered to cyber security students and professionals competing in this year's challenge event.

The cyber security contest ran from October 10, through 12 as part of Atlanta's Cyber Security Week. Participants worked through 96 cyber challenges with each successive challenge becoming harder and offering more points to the ultimate winner. The challenges are in the following areas:

Network Operations,

Network Forensics,

Reverse Engineering,

Web Exploitation,

Windows Exploitation,

Linux Exploitation,

Implant Development,

Defensive Hunting,

Malware Repurposing.

John Chesser, Head of DataPath's Information Technology and Director of the Company's Cyber Software Product Line, said, "The Atlanta Cyber Challenge is a private-public partnership program dedicated to finding high level cyber security talent to reduce the shortage in today's cyber workforce. The program helps to identify and attract recruits for the next generation of cyber security professionals."

"We are delighted to co-sponsor this year's grand prize with USI Insurance Services and with the support of The University of North Georgia," he said.

